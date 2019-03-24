Charles Lee Howard



El Paso - Charles Lee Howard passed away peacefully in his home on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his closest family members. Charlie was a loving and caring man who maintained joy and strength throughout his life and always worked hard to put others before himself. Charlie attended Marion Manor, Ysleta High, and UTEP, earning a business degree through 10 yrs of night classes, working full-time, and being a husband and father. He proudly served in the Army Reserves for 6 yrs and worked at El Paso Natural Gas Company for 28 yrs. He found numerous ways to help others, focusing on the Multiple Sclerosis Association, where he served as president/board member for 7 yrs and caring advisor to everyone he met with MS. He was a long-time parishioner and volunteer at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church and member of the El Paso Optimist Club. Charlie was a loving husband to his wife Elsa, loving father to his sons Chris and Shelby (and wife Diana), and loving grandfather to Amanda, Briana, Liam, and Nash. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Howard Sr and Mary Lee Klink Howard, and his sister Carol Danforth. Charlie is survived by his siblings Barbara and Arthur, former spouse Cheri, and extended family members. He was loved by all, leaves an amazing legacy, and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be on March 28 from 5-9 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home on N. Carolina. Funeral service will be on March 29 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Details at https://www.dignitymemorial.com. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary