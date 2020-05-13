|
|
Charles "Charlie" McCord
El Paso - Charles "Charlie" McCord passed away peacefully on May 9th, 2020 under the care of Hospice in El Paso, Texas at the age of 72. Born in Juarez, Mexico and a life-long resident of El Paso, he is predeceased by his mother Lydia and father Charles. He is survived by his daughter Erin McCord and his sisters Alice Walker and Cindy McCord. Charlie was a kind-hearted and playful man who battled Parkinson's disease with grace and courage for over 30 years. His spirit will live on in the memories of those who knew him. Special thanks to the staff at Ambrosio Guillen Veterans Home who cared for him in his final years and to Ruby who provided such compassion in his final days. As requested, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, Charlie's family suggests donations be made to at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in El Paso Times from May 13 to May 17, 2020