Charles Stanley Sharp
El Paso - Charles Stanley Sharp of Anthony Texas passed away on July 28th. Stanley was born on May 23, 1930 in Dallas, Texas and spent the first 6 years of his life in Huckabay, Texas. Facing hardships of the depression, his family moved to La Mesa New Mexico. Stanley attended Valley High School (Gadsden) and graduated in 1948. During high school he picked cotton and became a beekeeper. After high school he was drafted into the Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was discharged in 1953 and came home to find and marry the love of his life, Mary Vigerust in 1956. Together they had four daughters and spent the next 63 years of their life together. Stanley spent his early career working in numerous body shops. He spent his later years working for Farm Bureau Insurance and retired after 18 years with Gillette Insurance Agency. Stanley was an active member of the Anthony Rodeo Club, the Anthony Rangers, as well as the Anthony Rotary Club where he was awarded the Paul Harris award twice. He also served on the Anthony School board and was appointed Judge in the Town of Anthony. He was commander of the Anthony American Legion Post in 1975 and 1984. Stanley was a humble, caring man who never knew a stranger. He was fluent in English and Spanish and had many friends in the Mesilla Valley. Stanley was preceeded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Sharp, his parents, Dave and Noda Sharp, his only sister Dorothy Wayne, his two son in laws, Ken Henderson and Cory Davis, and one grandchild, Michael Van Tassell. Stanley is survived by his four daughters, Dianna Van Tassell, Donna Sharp, Denise Wurm (Anthony) and Debbie Davis (Sal Gonzalez). His grand children include Jennifer Van Tassell (Johnny), Matthew Van Tassell (Jessica), Christopher Wurm, Sean Wurm (Ashley), Ryan Wurm, Ty Davis (Kassy), Payden Tutrone (Ryan), and Makayla Gonzalez. Three great grandchildren, Bryceton and Braelyn Tutrone, and Madisyn Guerrero. Pallbearers include Matthew Van Tassell, Christopher, Sean, Ryan, and Anthony Wurm, Ty Davis, and Sal Gonzalez. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:30AM at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, with Army Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on July 31, 2019