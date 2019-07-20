Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Charles Verdell Thomas Obituary
Charles Verdell Thomas

Villa Rica - MSG Charles Verdell Thomas, age 78 of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born June 3, 1941 in Florence, AL, the son of the late Sylvia Thomas and Governor Thompson.

Charles Thomas, a retired Army MSG, was a member of the Elite Special Forces. He received multiple awards and commendations during his military career of more than 30 years. Charles Thomas was a life member of the International Lion's Club, DAV, Veterans of Foreign Wars and lifetime member of the Buffalo Soldiers 9th &10th Cavalry and American Legion.

MSG Charles Thomas is survived by his wife, Cheryl Williams Thomas of, GA; children, Yasmin Thomas, TN, Michael (Karola) Thomas, Germany, Kim (Wendell) Kennedy, Linda (Charles) Beal, Lawrence Williams Jr. of, GA; six grandchildren, Nikki, Derek, Cynthia, Korey, Samantha, and Jordan; one great grandchild, Samyah; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street, El Paso, Texas 79904, Memorial Service, Sunday July 21, 2019 from 6-9 pm.
Published in El Paso Times on July 20, 2019
