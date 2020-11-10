Charlie Brown
El Paso - Coach Charlie Brown, 71, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, because he had this dumb virus Covid, and we are all real mad about it!
Coach was born in El Paso, Texas on July 14, 1949, to Kenneth Charles and Iva Pearl Brown. He grew up as an only child and the three of them would go fishing and travel to various places. Oh the stories he could tell about their adventures and the things he learned. He graduated from Burges High School in 1967. He then went on to play football at New Mexico Highlands University, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from UTEP. Later, he earned his Masters in Education from University of Phoenix.
Dad was a faithful, obedient member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. The happiest day of his life was when he married our mom in the Mesa Arizona Temple on May 25, 1973.
He was known in the community as the Master Motivator to many coaches, players and students.
Potsy is survived by his Eternal Companion, Vickie, his children, Kimberley, Kristin (Brandon), Jennise (Weston), Donald and Amanda; grandchildren Kennedy, Olivia, Jack, Zach, Caleb, Ella and Buddy, and an amazing extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Kenneth.
We would like to thank the numerous healthcare workers at Providence East Hospital for their incredible and loving care.
Because of your love Dad, we will make it through. KTA! www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net