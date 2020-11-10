1/1
Charlie Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlie Brown

El Paso - Coach Charlie Brown, 71, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, because he had this dumb virus Covid, and we are all real mad about it!

Coach was born in El Paso, Texas on July 14, 1949, to Kenneth Charles and Iva Pearl Brown. He grew up as an only child and the three of them would go fishing and travel to various places. Oh the stories he could tell about their adventures and the things he learned. He graduated from Burges High School in 1967. He then went on to play football at New Mexico Highlands University, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from UTEP. Later, he earned his Masters in Education from University of Phoenix.

Dad was a faithful, obedient member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. The happiest day of his life was when he married our mom in the Mesa Arizona Temple on May 25, 1973.

He was known in the community as the Master Motivator to many coaches, players and students.

Potsy is survived by his Eternal Companion, Vickie, his children, Kimberley, Kristin (Brandon), Jennise (Weston), Donald and Amanda; grandchildren Kennedy, Olivia, Jack, Zach, Caleb, Ella and Buddy, and an amazing extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Kenneth.

We would like to thank the numerous healthcare workers at Providence East Hospital for their incredible and loving care.

Because of your love Dad, we will make it through. KTA! www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved