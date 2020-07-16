1/1
Charlotte Ann Rogers-Norville
Charlotte Ann Rogers-Norville

Charlotte Ann Rogers-Norville, age 78, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband, William F. Norville. Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Hugh) Devine, Dana (Steve) Chandler, Brandi Reinhardt and stepdaughter Kendra (Mike) Atwood; grandchildren Joey Hernandez, Lauren Atwood, Kyle Kirby, Zachary Reinhardt and Paul Atwood.

Charlotte was born in Altus, OK. She grew up in Fabens, TX graduating with the Fabens Class of 1960 before moving to El Paso. She attended El Paso Business College, worked for Standard Oil and then on to work for El Paso Natural Gas for 23 years before retiring in 1994. Services to be held at a later date pending COVID.




Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
