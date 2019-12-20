Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Charlotte Josephine Sitton

Charlotte Josephine Sitton Obituary
Charlotte Josephine Sitton

El Paso - Charlotte Arnold Sitton passed this week at the age of 92. She was born and raised in El Paso, Texas and was the daughter of Charlie and Margaret, and the sister of "Aunt Bernie" Haskins and "Aunt Margaret" Devlin. She married Billy Sitton (deceased) after graduating from Texas Western College, and gave birth to Bev (Ken, son Gene), Sue (Brett), Pat (John), and Tom (deceased). During her working career she was a P.E. coach and science teacher, and later volunteered with several charitable organizations. She always said she hoped when she died she would be able to go to heaven and be with Jesus and her husband of over 40 years; we trust she got her wish. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 6-9 pm at Martin Funeral Home East (George Dieter). Services will be Monday December 23 at 8:30 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home East followed by interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 10 a.m.. Instead of flowers, we're sure Charlotte would appreciate any donations to the Child Crisis Center or other organizations dedicated to children in need. Or you could just go "play the back 9" in her memory!
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
