Wiedel
Charlotte Margaret (Rice)
November 29, 1942 - September 28, 2018
Charlotte M. Wiedel, beloved (grand)mother, sister, cousin, friend, mentor, and teacher, died on September 28, 2018. She suffered a devastating fall in Madison, Wisconsin while on vacation with her daughters, Louise Cornwall and Bobbi Dumas, who were with her at her death.
Charlotte was born in Olathe, Kansas to Robert J. and Edith M. Rice. She attended Ursuline Academy in Paola, Kansas; Fontbonne University; and the University of Kansas and, later, UTEP, for graduate school. She and then-husband Michael J. Wiedel moved to El Paso in 1966, which she called home for the rest of her life. Her two daughters were the great joy of her life, and through and with them she became active in many El Paso communities, including Speech & Drama, Girl Scouts, and Border Folk Music.
After her children reached middle school, Charlotte went to work as a teacher. She touched myriad lives through her own intellectual curiosity and experiential methods, teaching English, Speech, Debate and Communication courses at the middle, high school, and college levels, mainly at Most Holy Trinity, El Paso CC, Dona Ana CC, and UTEP. Many students kept in touch through the years, expressing gratitude for her gifts of time, kindness, encouragement, guidance and positivity.
Charlotte lived a full life, taking pleasure in many hobbies including reading, baking, thrift store treasure hunting, and, in her retirement, learning the art of the pottery wheel. She loved traveling and spending time with friends and family, near and far.
Charlotte is mourned by her daughters and their cherished husbands, Daniel Cornwall and Matthew Dumas; her grandchildren Brandon and Alec Dumas; her siblings John Rice and Barbara (Rice) Crago; and many extended family members and friends, notably beloved cousins Gwen Hutton, Bruce Crane and Jim Mason; and Marcie Cumberland, her best friend of over forty years.
She will be interred at the Shrine of St. Therese in Juneau, Alaska. Correspondence may be directed to her daughter Louise Cornwall at [email protected].
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 10, 2019