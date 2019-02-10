|
|
Charlotte McKee Cohen, lovingly referred to as Mi Reina by Arthur Cohen, MD, her husband of 59 years and 9 months, died February 6, 2019 at 78 years of age. She was surrounded by family, her dedicated caregivers and steady stream of friends who gave their much needed love, support and delicious meals during a very trying time.
Charlotte and Arthur, together since 17, raised their family, traveled the world and by example taught their children how to make love last and...how to keep it spicy.
Charlotte's lifelong commitment to El Paso through her volunteer work and philanthropy left quite a legacy, including being one of the 4 women who founded the El Paso Community Foundation, which has given almost $200 million to the El Paso community since its founding in 1977.
Charlotte is survived by Arthur and their 3 children and 6 grandchildren: Scott (wife Lisa, Davis and Charlotte), Elizabeth (husband Michael, Eli and Will) and Catherine (husband Sam, Kristen and Lauren). Charlotte will soon be a great grandmother, with Kristen expecting in June. Charlotte is also survived by her brother John McKee, Jr. DVM, his wife Lyn and her sister Elizabeth Tatum. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Woodward and her parents Nan and John.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte M. Cohen Fund at the El Paso Community Foundation to benefit the Every Little Blessing preschool for children with Down Syndrome: El Paso Community Foundation P. O. Box 272 El Paso, Texas 79943 or online at epcf.org. Or, the .
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16 at 11 AM, at the Foundation Room on the first floor of the El Paso Community Foundation office 333 North Oregon. Valet Parking will be provided directly in front of the entrance on Oregon Street.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 10, 2019