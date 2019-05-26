|
Chequita Hisu Fitzpatrick
El Paso - Chequita Hisu Fitzpatrick
On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Chequita Hisu Fitzpatrick, beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister and Auntie, was called home by our Heavenly Father. She is dancing the hula for all present, as well as happily reunited with her daughter, Lana, and other beloved family and friends. Flowers regularly adorned her hair, whether it was for an outing, a trip to the store or performing Tiny Bubbles on a cruise.
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on February 24, 1939, and a graduate of McKinley High School, the Little Brown Gal left the territory as a newlywed with Lawrence II, in 1959. The military life took them all around the world, where they retired to El Paso in 1979.
Perhaps the flowers in her hair reminded her daily of her greatest happiness. Her joy was creating a beautiful garden called Family. She planted roots wherever life took her and created a garden with soil enriched with love and sprinkled with a quiet strength of character, virtue, resilience and forgiveness. Her child like spirit is one with pure love and kindness. She knew no stranger.
The garden cultivated a foundation of 60 years of marriage and six children. Her garden grew to include more daughters and another son, who in turn created the legacy for her Forever Garden.
Life was lived with many travels to see family, trips to Las Vegas, and many cruises, enormous talent with dancing, knitting, bowling and "Talking Story".
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence II, and her children Lawrence Fitzpatrick III (Sher); Lance Fitzpatrick (Roman); Layne Fitzpatrick (Emilia); Lawn Fitzpatrick (Lisa); Laura Delmolino (Jamie); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Barbara and Arleen; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Roberta, and daughter, Lana.
Visitation will be held Thursday May 30, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the Vigil and Funeral Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave.
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019