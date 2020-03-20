|
|
Chester "Chet" C. Dowling
Marble Falls - Chester "Chet" C. Dowling, husband, father, grandfather, friend, soldier, hobbyist and keeper of historical "objet d'art" died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home in Marble Falls, TX. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sondra Smith, his two children, George Dowling (s. Tracey), and Alexis (s. Blayne) and his two grandchildren, Andrew and Adeline Mae.
Chet was born in Anchorage, Alaska on November 21, 1946 to George H. Dowling Jr. and Gertrude Ann Dowling. After his father retired from the Army, they settled in Bradenton, FL, where in grade school, Chet met his life-long friend, Robert George.
On November 22, 1964, Chet was drafted into the United State Army. He served two tours in the Vietnam War. During his career in the Army, he attended the Sargent Major Academy and went on to teach at the First Sargent's school at Ft. Bliss until his retirement in 1989. Chet and his family continued to reside in El Paso until they moved to Marble Fall in 2015.
Chet had a knack for turning something ordinary into something truly unique. He jokingly wrote "My Walls." "Look again, there are no objects on my walls; just many windows. "Each to another time and another place. "Enjoy the view."
Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020