Chester C. McLaughlin, 91, passed away March 3rd in Albuquerque, NM, where he had resided for the past 7 years. He retired as U.S. Chief Probation & Parole Officer for the Western District of Texas and afterwards taught Criminal Justice at U.T. El Paso.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley, sons Robert (Donna) of Denton, TX, David (Dawn) of Ruti, Switzerland, Brian (Tammy) of West Milford, NJ, and daughter Karen (Roger Bolen) of Albuquerque, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020
