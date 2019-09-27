|
|
Chester C. Woodward
El Paso - Chet Woodward ('Chuck') of El Paso TX, formerly of Cinnaminson NJ, died in El Paso on the night of September 18th. He was stabbed while on his way home and was pronounced dead a short while later at University Medical Center. Chet was born in Philadelphia on August 7, 1956, to Chester P. and Margaret M. Woodward and was the younger brother of Donna and Margo. Chet had one son Chet Lloyd, who survives him, along with his sisters, four nephews, two aunts and an uncle, and many cousins, Chet's only grandson died in 2018 at age three.
Chet was a blues drummer and also played guitar. In his early days he played in NJ and PA with the Excellos, among others. As a young drummer in California he mingled with the musicians of Jefferson Airplane, the Grateful Dead, Moby Grape, other greats. Chet later played with blues groups around Philadelphia and West Chester PA. For years he was on the road with Big Joe Jackson in the US, Canada and Europe, making CDs with the group. He was a walking encyclopedia on the music and bands of the '60s and'70s. After moving to El Paso in the 1990's, he alternated between music gigs and working as a cell-phone technician, playing drums as often as possible. In the 1980's Chet worked at the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. He remained a king-size Phillies and Eagles fan, even in El Paso. Chet's friends celebrated his life at the Rocking Cigar Bar and Grill on Cincinnati Street. He will be buried with his parents in Coxsackie NY.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 27, 2019