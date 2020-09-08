1/1
Chiquita Florence Field Brogdon
Chiquita Florence Field Brogdon

El Paso, Texas - Chiquita Florence Field Brogdon, long-time resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away August 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Graveside service will be held 10am Thursday, September 10, at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.

Chiquita was born October 23, 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of Chester Everett Field and Edith Kivekas Field. She had worked as a LVN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Francis Newton Brogdon Sr. Chiquita will be missed and is survived by her siblings, June Coward (So. Easton, MA), George A Field III (Randolph, MA), Dorothy McLeod (Lakeland, FL), Kenneth Field (Viera, FL) and Sandra Field (Randolph, MA); children Linda Tacker (Round Rock, TX), Francis Brogdon (San Antonio, TX) and Kevin Brogdon (El Paso, TX); grandchildren Dustin Tacker (Gloucester, MA), Justin Tacker (Everett, WA), Michael J. Brogdon (San Antonio, TX) and William F. Brogdon (San Antonio, TX); great-grandchildren Charlette Tacker, Christine Tacker, Benjamin, Tacker (all of Everett, WA) and William G. Brogdon (San Antonio, TX), extended family and friends.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
or

