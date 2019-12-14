|
Christa Charlotte Brown
El Paso - Christa Charlotte Brown entered into the hands of her Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. Christa is preceded in death by her loving parents, 2 loving sisters and her 2 beloved brothers. She is survived by her loving children sons; Harry, Gene and Ted Brown daughters; Pat Vasquez, Ditty Talamantes and Sonja Garcia. Christa also leaves behind to cherish her memory 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10:00am with a Funeral Service to be held at 12:00pm and the Eulogy to start at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service to follow at 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019