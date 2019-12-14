Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa Charlotte Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christa Charlotte Brown Obituary
Christa Charlotte Brown

El Paso - Christa Charlotte Brown entered into the hands of her Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. Christa is preceded in death by her loving parents, 2 loving sisters and her 2 beloved brothers. She is survived by her loving children sons; Harry, Gene and Ted Brown daughters; Pat Vasquez, Ditty Talamantes and Sonja Garcia. Christa also leaves behind to cherish her memory 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10:00am with a Funeral Service to be held at 12:00pm and the Eulogy to start at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service to follow at 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now