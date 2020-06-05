Christina E. NietoEl Paso - Christina Elena (Christy) Nieto, 45, of El Paso Passed Away June 3rd ,2020. Beloved daughter of Jose G and Mary E. Nieto she was born on September 20th 1974 at Providence Memorial Hospital. Christina is survived by her only daughter Justine Marie Ramos and her son in law Andrew Ramos. A resident of El Paso. Texas her entire life she graduated from Ysleta High School and had a Bachelors of Business Administration from The University of Phoenix. She is also survived by her two brothers Adrian J. Nieto and his wife Ivy Nieto, as well as Anthony J. Nieto and his wife Cassandra Nieto,her 2 grand daughters Madyson and Rhylee Ramos were the loves of her life along with grandson Jacob Ramos. She also had 5 nieces and nephews that she loved dearly Kaylee Nieto, Kylie Nieto, Luke Nieto, Jacob Nieto and Darren Nieto who she would not want to forget. Visitation will take place Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home from 4:00pm-8:00pm with a vigil beginning at 7:00pm. Cremation to follow at a later date. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.