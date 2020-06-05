Christina E. Nieto
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina E. Nieto

El Paso - Christina Elena (Christy) Nieto, 45, of El Paso Passed Away June 3rd ,2020. Beloved daughter of Jose G and Mary E. Nieto she was born on September 20th 1974 at Providence Memorial Hospital. Christina is survived by her only daughter Justine Marie Ramos and her son in law Andrew Ramos. A resident of El Paso. Texas her entire life she graduated from Ysleta High School and had a Bachelors of Business Administration from The University of Phoenix. She is also survived by her two brothers Adrian J. Nieto and his wife Ivy Nieto, as well as Anthony J. Nieto and his wife Cassandra Nieto,her 2 grand daughters Madyson and Rhylee Ramos were the loves of her life along with grandson Jacob Ramos. She also had 5 nieces and nephews that she loved dearly Kaylee Nieto, Kylie Nieto, Luke Nieto, Jacob Nieto and Darren Nieto who she would not want to forget. Visitation will take place Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home from 4:00pm-8:00pm with a vigil beginning at 7:00pm. Cremation to follow at a later date. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Vigil
07:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved