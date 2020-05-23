|
|
Christopher Giblin Salles Jr.
El Paso - Christopher Giblin Salles Jr. passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 when he was tragically and unexpectedly called home to be with his Lord and Savior. Chris or "Kiki" as he was affectionately known was a beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, father, cousin, friend and grandson. He is preceded in death by his beloved Maternal grandmother Maria Guadalupe Flores, his grandma Bea, Paternal grandparents James Mortamore and Lillian Genelle Salles, and his aunt Michelle Salles.
He attended Bassett Middle School, and Irvin High School and played football for both schools. He gave the world his infectious smile, his unique ability to work with his hands, and desire to always help people. Kiki is survived by his loving mother Maria Salles, stepfather Retired Army Major David J. Jones Jr., his biological father Christopher Giblin Salles Sr. Kiki is also survived by the beautiful mothers of his amazing children Sabrina Chavez and Patricia Garza. Kiki is survived by his amazing children whom he loved with all his heart: Aulora Yael Chavez, Caleb Sebastian Chavez, Connor Alexander Chavez, Aurelie Isabella Chavez, and Jenna Marie Salles. He is survived by his beloved brother James Paul Salles, niece Alyssa Marie Salles, nephews Andre and Elijah Salles, his loving Tio Regino P. Martinez III, and his beloved Tia Sandra Martinez from El Paso, TX. In addition he leaves his uncle James Salles, cousins: Catherine Salles, Jenna Andersen (Josh Mackinley), aunt Susan Berleson, cousins: Cheryl Gonzalez (Lorenzo), Dominique Sanchez, Justin Patrick, Derek Smith, Genelle Bronson, Tyson, Jaidyn, Adrienne, Lyndel Burleson, uncle John Salles (Cheryl), cousins: Jennifer Vogel (Robert), Caitlyn and Rosella, and many more family and friends.
Chris enjoyed traveling around the country, enjoyed all types of music, and lived life to its fullest.
Visitation will be on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm with a Rosary at 2:00pm, at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. His Rosary and Funeral Service will be Live Streamed on Facebook via the Northeast website. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Chris's online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020