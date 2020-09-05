Claire Wright Thomas



Claire Wright Thomas, 39, passed peacefully August 27, 2020 at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas. Claire was being treated for late stage non-smokers' lung cancer caused by a genetic mutation. Dr. Heymach, her MD Anderson oncologist, stated that many patients with this disease are not discovered until very late, because they are young, vital, and otherwise healthy individuals who do not frequent doctors' offices. Such was the case as Claire powered through her final year of emergency room residency at UCI on the frontlines fighting COVID 19. In April, Claire developed a terrible cough, which she initially believed to be COVID 19. Dr. Claire Thomas graduated June 26, 2020 by Zoom ceremony. She and her husband Steve packed up their belongings and moved to El Paso to begin their lives here. Within days of unpacking and arranging their home, Claire became very sick.



Claire graduated from Coronado High School. Four years later she graduated from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado where she majored in International Studies and having fun. She returned to El Paso to be a caregiver and night nurse so her Granny, Catherine Sheffield, could remain in her own home despite her dementia. While tending her grandmother, Claire earned her MBA at UTEP. In 2011 Claire returned to UTEP to fulfill all the requirements for medical school. In 2013 Claire was accepted at Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine in Lubbock, graduating in June, 2017. She graduated in the top 25% of her class and was invited to join AOA, Alpha Omega Alpha. She completed her residency in Emergency Room medicine in five hospitals in and around Long Beach, California.



There was nothing Claire couldn't do. Growing up with Trey for an older brother, she learned to keep up with the boys. She could snowboard, swim, and play soccer with the best of them. Claire and her brother Trey created a barbecue restaurant, The Wright Family Restaurant, together in Berlin, Germany. It dissolved only when Germany deported Claire for taking work away from German citizens. Her jobs ranged from delivering food for a restaurant, swim coach, waitress, bank teller, and flower artist for the Aspen Branch. She insisted on doing the flowers for her own wedding, and they were beautiful. Claire taught orphans and volunteered for earthquake rubble removal while in Peru for several months. When a Texas Tech professor asked who wanted to sew up the injury in front of them, Claire volunteered, saying, "I can do it. My Mama taught me to sew."



Claire collected people. Her lifelong friends included many special young men as well as girlfriends- and their parents. She had friends from around the globe. She was open and warm and enjoyed diversity. She loved family and loved spending time with them. She especially loved summer visits with her cousins. Claire loved family meals and holidays and celebrating almost anything with decorations, food, and drink. The family has been awed and inspired by the outpouring of love and generosity by nearly a thousand friends, family, colleagues, and complete strangers during this difficult two months. God Bless You, everyone! Because Claire was so protective of family during COVID 19, there will not be a service until such time as it is safe for all.



Claire is survived by her beloved husband Steve Thomas. Claire and Steve met in Santiago, Chile where they immediately discovered their shared passions - travel, exercise, adventure, and fun. They married November 7, 2014 in Marfa, Texas. They had a church wedding at The Church of St. Clements December 27, 2014 attended by family and friends from Hong Kong, Germany, France, and Steve's home, England. Together Claire and Steve worked very hard at their careers but when holiday time arrived, they went on African safari, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, met friends or family in France, Greece, Scotland, Germany, Mexico, Denmark, and enjoyed beach and National Park adventures while living in California. Claire is also survived by her parents, Tom and Karen Wright, her brother Trey Wright and his bride of thirteen years, Gabriele. We will never get over the loss of Claire, but we will try to get past it.









