Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Earl Livingston


1945 - 2019
Clarence Earl Livingston Obituary
Clarence Earl Livingston

El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Clarence Earl Livingston announces his passing on Sunday, October 27, 20019, when the Angels came for him at the age of 74. Clarence will be lovingly and forever remembered by his surviving siblings, Mary Myers, Phillip (Pat) Livingston, Martha Long, Naomi Mc Louth, and Alice Huffman. Clarence will also be lovingly and fondly remembered by his surviving sister in law, Barbara Livingston, many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Clarence was born August 19, 1945 to Reverend, James H Livingston and Dorvis Elizabeth Loy Livingston who preceded him in death along with five brothers, George, Glen, James, Arthur, Don and baby sister Leona.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest along side his mother and father at Potomac, Illinois. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. (915) 566-3955. www.funerariadelangelcentral.com
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
