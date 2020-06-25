Claudia B Suriano



It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Claudia B Suriano. Born in April 1976 and went with the Angels in June 2020. She is survived by her six children: Elisa, Nicholas, Jacob, Memphis, and twins Ella and Nelson; as well as her father Victor, stepmom Linda, sister Kassandra, several of her cousins and her grandpa Guelo (Antonio). She is preceded in death by her mother Margo, two grandmothers, a grandpa and several uncles. A celebration of Claudia's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2 PM to 6 PM at San Jose Funeral Home on 109500 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, TX 79935.









