Claudia B. Suriano
1976 - 2020
Claudia B Suriano

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Claudia B Suriano. Born in April 1976 and went with the Angels in June 2020. She is survived by her six children: Elisa, Nicholas, Jacob, Memphis, and twins Ella and Nelson; as well as her father Victor, stepmom Linda, sister Kassandra, several of her cousins and her grandpa Guelo (Antonio). She is preceded in death by her mother Margo, two grandmothers, a grandpa and several uncles. A celebration of Claudia's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2 PM to 6 PM at San Jose Funeral Home on 109500 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, TX 79935.




Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
