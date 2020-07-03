1/1
Claudia Ivonne Marquez
1974 - 2020
Born January 24, 1974 to Jorge Burciaga and Guadalupe Parra. She leaves behind three brilliant children Keana Burciaga, Auggie Lopez, Marina Marquez, and her loving husband of 20 years Julian Marquez. Claudia had recently opened her new flower shop "Express your Love with Flowers" as her joy in life was to bring happiness and comfort to people thru her beautiful Flower Arrangements. Claudia was a beautiful Mom, Wife and Friend to all who knew her. She is no longer here in body, but her energy is still everywhere. We all now have another Angel watching over us. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral Mass will follow at St. Raphael Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. and interment will be at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
JUL
8
Interment
02:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
