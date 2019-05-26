Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM
El Paso - Claudia L. Coulter entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 56. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, and celebrated educator. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph L. Coulter, and brother Ralph Coulter Jr. She is survived by her beloved son; Juan Alberto Biel, her loving brother; Mike Coulter, beloved sister-in-law Jody Coulter, and mother Sue Coulter. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019
