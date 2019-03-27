Services
El Paso - Clemente H. Gaytan, passed away March 22, 2019 in El Paso, at the age of 85. He was born December 21, 1933, in El Paso, TX, to Manuel Gaytan and Vicenta Holguin Gaytan. He worked for 28 years with El Paso Water Utilities. He is preceded in death by his daughter Carmen. He is survived by his wife, of 57 years, Macrina, his daughter, Susana; and his grandchildren Amanda, Marky and Don. Clemente will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama Street. Committal Service to follow at 11:00am at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 27, 2019
