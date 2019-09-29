Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
El Paso - Clifford Ray Davis, 89, of El Paso, Texas, died on September 26, 2019, after a stroke and a battle with Alzheimer's. Visitation for Clifford will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina with interment to follow in Evergreen East Cemetery. Davis was born in Purcell, Oklahoma, and was a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas, where he worked as a switchman for the phone company. Survivors include his children, all of El Paso, Texas, Walter Davis, Edward Davis (Susan), Bonnie Stone (Mark), Lorraine Croll (Gary), Sandra Vera (John), and Vivian Roberts (Troy), 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and brothers Jimmy Davis (Alice) of Wellston, Oklahoma, and Billy Davis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 29, 2019
