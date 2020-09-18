Coletta W. DeArman
El Paso - Coletta W. DeArman, 95, went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 18, 1925. She graduated from El Paso High and later received her Master's degree from College of Mines and Metallurgy (UTEP). Where she met the love of her life, Doyle DeArman. Doyle preceded her in death in November 2016. Coletta taught school for 34 years in El Paso. She is survived by her son, Doyle J. DeArman and daughter Edna Ruth DeLuna, her grandchildren Jessica DeArman, Eddie Dickens Jr. and Sohn DeLuna, as well as her great grandchildren Avery and Gio Dickens and Catarina Leone. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
