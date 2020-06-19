Colleen E. Whaling
Colleen E. Whaling

May 1943 - June 2020

Colleen E. Whaling, passed away on June 2, 2020.

She is survived by her sons Christopher and Pepper Whaling, her brother Michael Cronan and sister Gina Pender. Service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul's Catholic Church in Arlington, TX on June 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. For information about virtual attendance, please email cewhaling@att.net.




Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
