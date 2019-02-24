|
|
Concepcíon Cordero Medrano "Connie"
She was born in El Paso, Texas on December 9, 1928. God's long-awaited Golden Chariot arrived on February 15, 2019. Her faith gave her strength, fortitude, and such inner peace. These qualities were her greatest gift to us. Preceded in death by her husband, Federíco "Fred" of 51 years. Survived by her daughter, Sallie Delores Medrano.
Visitation: February 25, 2019 6pm-9pm, Rosary at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home East. Mass: February 26, 2019 at 9am at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment: Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to El Paso Humane Society.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019