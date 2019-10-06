|
Concepcion "Connie" Manriquez
El Paso - Our beloved Concepcion "Connie" Manriquez was called by the Lord on September 29, 2019. She was reunited in Heaven with her parents, Mercedes Baylon de Harce and Enrique Harce; and sisters, Bertha Rivera and Margarita Lucero.
Connie was a loving wife. She loved music, especially mariachi, while enjoying a margarita.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Victor M. Manriquez; sisters, Maria Saenz, Minerva Romero, Guadalupe Tello Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019