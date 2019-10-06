Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Concepcion Manriquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concepcion "Connie" Manriquez


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Concepcion "Connie" Manriquez Obituary
Concepcion "Connie" Manriquez

El Paso - Our beloved Concepcion "Connie" Manriquez was called by the Lord on September 29, 2019. She was reunited in Heaven with her parents, Mercedes Baylon de Harce and Enrique Harce; and sisters, Bertha Rivera and Margarita Lucero.

Connie was a loving wife. She loved music, especially mariachi, while enjoying a margarita.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Victor M. Manriquez; sisters, Maria Saenz, Minerva Romero, Guadalupe Tello Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Concepcion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now