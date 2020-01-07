|
|
Miss Concepcion Miranda
El Paso - Miss Concepcion Miranda, born December 15, 1935 joined hands peacefully with God on January 3, 2020. Miss Miranda was a loyal and devoted employee at The Popular Department Store for over 40 years. She is survived by her sisters, Maria Elena Ponce, Guadalupe Valdez and her brother Raymundo Lopez. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home Central form 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Praying of the Rosary will begin at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery.
For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020