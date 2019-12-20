Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
San Antonio de Padua
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Concepcion R. Soliz


1920 - 2019
Concepcion R. Soliz

El Paso - In Loving Memory of Concepcion R. Soliz

June 08, 1920 - December 12, 2019

Concepción R. Soliz, 1130 Prescott Dr, went to heaven on December 12, 2019 at the age of 99. Concepción retired from the Army, served for the National Guards, and was a member of the Washington Park Senior Citizens. Concepción has joined his wife Maria Luisa Soliz, Parents Gonzalo and Gertrudis Soliz, son Gonzalo Soliz, and grandson Gonzalo Soliz Jr. Concepción leaves behind his daughters Mary Caldera, Elizabeth Soliz, son Robert Soliz, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. Concepción known as Tana had a great sense of humor with his family. Tana's famous words were "tu abuela". Tana will be greatly missed by his loved ones. Services will be held on Sunday 12/22/2019 at perches East starting from 5 pm to 9 pm. Rosary starts at 7 pm. The ceremony continues Monday 12/23/2019 at San Antonio de Padua at 1 pm. Interment will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2:30 pm. For more information call 915-849-8185.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
