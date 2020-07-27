Concepcion "Conchita" TirresEl Paso - Concepcion Tirres (Conchita) 69, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She was a beloved and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She happily volunteered in several churches in the choir and in making the Sunday menudo. She was a very religious person. She loved her family very much, but was amazingly giving to her daughters. She is survived by daughters Reyna V. Marin(husband Carlos Marin), Brenda Oaxaca, grandchildren Carlos J, Christian and Veronica Concepcion, siblings Maria Inez Ontiveros (husband Juan Ontiveros), Marco A. Huereca (Wife Luz M. Huereca), Javier Huereca, Maria Elisa Arras, Salvador Huereca+, Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez+. We will miss you always. Rest in peace mother. Thank you for being the best mommy ever.