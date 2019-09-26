|
Connie A. Castillo
El Paso - It is with deeply felt sadness that we say goodbye to Connie A. Castillo, who passed away on September 16, 2019 in her hometown El Paso, Texas. Connie attained a remarkable age of 104+ years following her birth on February 12, 1915. Connie was a passionate, caring, and respectful daughter, sister, and aunt to many nephews. For 70 years, Connie was the loving partner to her beloved husband Cesar A. Castillo and mother to Caesar. Spanning a period of 84 years, Connie was a sister-in-law to Mario, aunt to Ernesto, Frank and John, mother-in-law to Frances, grandmother to Gary, Connie, and David, and a great-grandmother to Dylan, Nathan, and Jessica. She is survived by Dylan, Nathan, Jessica, Connie and David, and by a more extended family that includes Kathy, John, Marian, Steve, Ernesto, Toni, Mary, David Mario, Ester and many more. We will miss her smiles, sense of humor, kind words, and willingness to share her skills and talents to make life easier for those in need.
A visitation for Connie will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00PM at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr, El Paso, Texas 79912. A funeral mass will occur Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Cathedral, 312 N. Mesa St, El Paso, Texas 79901, immediately followed by a graveside service starting 11:00 AM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, Texas 79906. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 26, 2019