Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson Ave
El Paso, TX
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick Cathedral
312 N. Mesa St
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie A. Castillo


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie A. Castillo Obituary
Connie A. Castillo

El Paso - It is with deeply felt sadness that we say goodbye to Connie A. Castillo, who passed away on September 16, 2019 in her hometown El Paso, Texas. Connie attained a remarkable age of 104+ years following her birth on February 12, 1915. Connie was a passionate, caring, and respectful daughter, sister, and aunt to many nephews. For 70 years, Connie was the loving partner to her beloved husband Cesar A. Castillo and mother to Caesar. Spanning a period of 84 years, Connie was a sister-in-law to Mario, aunt to Ernesto, Frank and John, mother-in-law to Frances, grandmother to Gary, Connie, and David, and a great-grandmother to Dylan, Nathan, and Jessica. She is survived by Dylan, Nathan, Jessica, Connie and David, and by a more extended family that includes Kathy, John, Marian, Steve, Ernesto, Toni, Mary, David Mario, Ester and many more. We will miss her smiles, sense of humor, kind words, and willingness to share her skills and talents to make life easier for those in need.

A visitation for Connie will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00PM at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr, El Paso, Texas 79912. A funeral mass will occur Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Cathedral, 312 N. Mesa St, El Paso, Texas 79901, immediately followed by a graveside service starting 11:00 AM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, Texas 79906. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now