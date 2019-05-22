Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 N. Carolina Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 N. Carolina Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
2301 Zanzibar Rd.
View Map
Resources
Connie A. Vasquez Obituary
El Paso - Connie A. Vasquez, 98, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., 79915. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd., 79935. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave., 79906. Services under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on May 22, 2019
