El Paso - Connie Joan Thompson Mower passed from this earth to her eternal home on December 23, 2019. Connie was born in Milford, Utah on April 10, 1934. She met Gale Reed Mower, the love of her life, at the age of 15 and they were joined in marriage three years later on June 18, 1952. Gale was a racehorse jockey and so Connie and Gale lived in many parts of the United States before deciding to settle in El Paso with their three children in 1959, when Sunland Park Racetrack opened for its first season of horseracing. After her children were raised and had left home Connie decided to pursue a teaching degree and enrolled in UTEP. She graduated with honors in 1984 and enjoyed 20 years of teaching at the elementary level in the Anthony School District. She was passionate about teaching young students the joy of reading and learning. Connie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a wonderful friend to all who were blessed to have known her. In her youth she was known to have a beautiful singing voice and she could cut a rug on the dance floor through her last days on earth. Connie and Gale's love story survived the test of time, lasting 56 years, until Gale's passing in 2008. Together they created the lasting legacy of a strong and loving family. Connie is survived by her 3 children; LaVar Mower(Rayna), Utahna Dominguez, JoGale Coulter (Mike); 12 grandchildren; Nelso Mower (Ida), Jennifer Fuimaono (Dee), Michael Mower, Isaac Mower, Dylan Dominguez (Courtney), Duran Dominguez, Kyle Rowland (Oana), Beverly Liberato (Victor), Christopher Coulter, Travis Coulter, Austin Coulter, Sydney Coulter; 10 great-grandchildren; Cayden, Trinidy, Julian, Aamarie, Benjamin, Bailey, Afton, Luca, Addison, Alessandra; 2 sisters; Betty Hyatt and Patricia Deazer. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Thompson; mother, Glenna Thompson; step mother Madge Thompson; brother, Calvin Thompson; sisters Carlie Orton and Shanna Erickson; and her loving husband, Gale. Connie's presence on this earth will be greatly missed by her loving family and all those who had the privilege to have known her. We are comforted by the enduring knowledge that she has gone home to see her Heavenly Father, to join her family that went home before her, and to dance with the love of her life forever and ever. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00 PM at Sunset funeral Home West. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 670 E. Redd Road. A Private Interment will be held at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery. Services entrusted by Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019