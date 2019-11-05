|
Connie Madero
El Paso - Our Beautiful Mother Connie Madero,96, entered the Gates of Heaven on October 31, 2019. Connie was born in El Paso, Texas, grew up in Santa Rita, New Mexico, where she attended St. Mary's Catholic School, and had a beautiful childhood and upbringing.
A Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Connie was a remarkable woman, Owner of Petite Beauty Salon, and Connie's Boutique she was a successful hard-working businesswoman very active in the El Paso Community, and member of the Woman's Club.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents Juanita and Higinio Rivera, sister Tillie, brother Jesus (Roro), son in law Oscar Escobar. She is survived by her loving Husband Frank Madero, Daughter Norma Jean Escobar, Granddaughter Jeanette Nicole Escobar, Great Granddaughter Nicolette Escobar, Daughter Yvette Leber and Husband Robert Leber, Grandson Michael Leber, and wife Celia, great grandchildren Mathew, Luis, Sister Estella Morales, and nephew Gilbert Morales.
Mommom you will be in our hearts always and forever. We have not lost you; you are waiting for us and we will be together again in Gods Eternal Kingdom.
A Holy Rosary will begin at 10:00am with a Memorial Mass at 11:00am on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Parish, 4800 Byron, El Paso, Texas. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019