Connor Michael DysonEl Paso - Connor Michael Dyson passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia on August 3, 1999.He is survived by his mom Paulette, his stepfather Scottie (Wilder), 5 brothers David Jr, Mathew, Steven, Karson, and Mason, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his dad, David Sr, great grandparents, and grandparents.He was attending University of Texas at El Paso. He was majoring in Political Science with a minor in Criminal Justice. He was planning to attend law school in the state of Washington and becoming a prosecutor.There will be a celebration of life on Monday, September 21st 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 N Carolina Dr, El Paso, Tx. 79915