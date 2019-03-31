Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Consuelo Quintana
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
San Antonio de Padua Church
El Paso - Consuelo A. Quintana (Chelo)

1932-2019

87, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. Chelo was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born and raised in El Paso, TX. Chelo is preceded in death by her husband, Jose L. Quintana (Pepe), Sisters Josie, Mary, Isabel, Chita and Brother Juan. Survived by her sister Maria Ortega, son Joe Quintana and daughters Sylvia Vigil (Fred), Cindy Gomez (Bobby) and Irma Quintana. She had 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren she adored dearly. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the Staff of Avida Home Health for the great care they provided for her throughout the years. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX, with Rosary beginning at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at 11:30am at San Antonio de Padua Church. Burial will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019
