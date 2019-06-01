|
Consuelo "Chelito" Acosta
EL Paso - GOD'S GARDEN
God looked around His garden And found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb. So He closed your weary eyelids And whispered "Peace be thine" It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you The day God called you home.
Homegoing Celebration
In loving memory of Consuelo "Chelito" Acosta. Devoted mother and grandmother age 84, passed peacefully in her home on May 26, 2019. Chelito was born and raised in Cd. Juarez to Petra Santos and Juan Romero on October 30, 1935. She later met her devoted husband Leonel Acosta. They moved to the city of El Paso where they build there family and there permanent home in there loved Segundo Barrio. Chelito is survived by her children Sylvia Medina, Carmen Medina, Leonel Acosta Jr. and Sergio Chavira. Grandchildren- Jesus, Jessica, Martin, Angel, Selena, Jacqueline, Juan and Aliah. Great-grandchildren-7 and Great great-grandchildren-2.
Visitation Sunday, June 2, at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 2 PM to 8 PM; with a Prayer Service at 5 PM. Morning farewell Monday, June 3, at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 8:30 AM to 10:45 AM departing for Funeral Mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 12:15 PM. For information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times on June 1, 2019