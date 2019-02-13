Resources
More Obituaries for Consuelo Banales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Consuelo and Margarito Banales

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Consuelo and Margarito Banales In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
of our Beloved Parents
Consuelo Bañales
1/11/21 – 7/31/09
& Margarito Bañales, Sr.
3/14/17 – 8/29/12

True LOVE
Has no ending, only memories.
In our hearts your memory lingers forever.
There is not a day, dear MOM and DAD,
That we do not think of you.
Remembering is easy, we do it every day.
But there's an ache within our hearts,
Because we miss you every day.
On this Valentine's Day and remembering each
Of you on your birthdays, thank you for
The LOVE you gave us throughout our lives.
Love your children: Margarito, Jr., Joe,
Xavier, Manuel, Jaime, Mario, Martha,
Tony and Maico and families.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.