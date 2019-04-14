Consuelo Carranza Campos



El Paso - Consuelo Carranza Campos, 93, passed away on April 08, 2019, married her childhood sweetheart June 02, 1948, Ricardo Carranza, when he had already joined the U.S. Air Force and he passed away November 1996. He was the father of her daughters, Margie (Bill) Budd, Becky Carranza, Thelma Carranza, Liz (Bob) Jensen, and Mary Ann Cramer.



She is survived by her brother, Banana (Olga) Siañez and sister, Emma (AI) Childs, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Apolinar and Delfina Siañez, brothers, Gilberto Siañez, Manuel C. Seanez, Esequiel Saenz, Ruben Siañez, and daughter, Thelma Carranza, and grandson, baby Johnny Budd.



"Chelo" or "Connie," as she was called by friends and family, was a military wife who kept busy with her daughters and retired from the Military Post Exchange at Fort Bliss, Texas.



Consuelo also married Nat Campos June 25, 2005, who passed away in April 2013. Both were very busy with their VFW Post #8782.



Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, March 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9025 Diana Drive. Committal Service to follow at 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.