Consuelo Colorado AyalaEl Paso - Maria Consuelo Colorado Ayala (Connie) went to be with our lord and savior on May 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and family members. She was 72.Born December 25, 1947 in El Paso, TX as the fifth child of fifteen to Refugio and Miguel Colorado. As a young woman, she was an All-American athlete, at her alma mater Bowie High School, who enjoyed swimming, softball, basketball, and football. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs fan who enjoyed watching games with her family and friends. She was a teacher's assistant at North Loop and Romana elementary schools. A devout member of Divine Savior Presbyterian Church, she served as an elder and shared her talents in church callings that shaped and defined her, including singing in the church choir, participating in youth organizations and Sunday school.She will be remembered for her beautiful voice, entertaining stories, generous smile, and love that she willingly showed others. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and caring for her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Connie lovingly cared for her son, Thomas Ayala (Tommy), for 25 years. Some of her best memories were when she traveled annually with her sisters. She also enjoyed being with all her family during bi-annual family reunions.Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her adoring husband, Gonzalo Ayala, four children Gabriel Ayala, Benjamin Ayala, Yvonne Ayala and Martha and Bill Schmidt, her fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Tommy, and siblings Benjamin, Carmen, and Jorge Colorado.The family wishes to thank her hospice care givers and Dr. Chukwu for his tender care. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Connie's life at her viewing from 1pm-4pm with a memorial service beginning at 2:30pm on Thursday, June 4th at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N Carolina Drive. The funeral will follow on Friday, June 5 at 10 am at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana Avenue. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.