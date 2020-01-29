|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Consuelo E. "Connie" Rodriguez
Aug. 8, 1952 - Feb. 22, 2019
It is hard to believe that a year has passed that You were called to the Lord's home. On that night after the family prayed for you, you were peacefully called away. Our hearts were broken, and are still mending and our tears are still flowing. Yet we understand and accept that you are in God's home reunited with your other family members. Still, we ache to see your smiling face, hear your sweet voice , long talks, and laughter.
We believe that you heard a voice say -
Well Done my Faithful Servant - well done.
The family has requested a special intention for Mass at St. Matthews Catholic Church for February 23 at
10:00 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m.
The family has also requested that the Star on the Mountain be shown on February 22 and 23 in your honor.
With Much Love your loving husband Tony, adoring daughters Aida and Luci, sisters Celia, Cecilia and Chris, as well as countless friends.
Love Never Fails - 1 Cor. 13
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 23, 2020