CONSUELO ESPERANZA RODRIGUEZ entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 66. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed. She was a longtime educator and mentor for many area students. She was preceded in death by her parents Esperanza and Mariano Castro and brother Francisco Castro. She is survived by her loving husband Antonio Rodriguez of 44 years, her loving daughters Aida Teresa Rodriguez, Lucinda Ana Rodriguez, and her beloved sisters Celia Berton, Cecilia Fresquez, and Christina Castro. She was an active member of several social and service ministries including Texas A&M Mothers Club and St. Matthews Church groups including Women's Auxiliary and ACTS. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 400 W. Sunset Rd. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the Annunciation House and the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 26, 2019