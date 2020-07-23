Consuelo "Connie" G. Perez
El Paso - CONSUELO "CONNIE" G. PEREZ passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 96. She was the center and strength of our family and blessed and guided us all with her faith to God. She was dedicated to her beloved St. Jude Catholic Church and will be missed by all. She was born on February 5, 1924 in Fort Davis, TX on July 5, 1924 and was raised in Marfa, Texas and later moved to El Paso at the age of 23. She had a long career as an Insurance Agent for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Salvador A. Perez, her loving son Salvador Perez III and her beloved son-in-law Victor Quintana. She is survived by her loving daughters; Sylvia Quintana, Rebecca Wells (Howard), her beloved grandchildren; Andrea Sweetnam ( Sean), Laura Borrego (Eric), Alex Quintana, Ethan Wells, her loving great-grandchildren; Isaiah Sweetnam and Alicia Sweetnam. A Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2020 at 10:30AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Private Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude Catholic Church, 4006 Hidden Way, El Paso, TX 79922. Pallbearers will be: Howard Wells, Ethan Wells, Eric Borrego, Sean Sweetnam, Isaiah Sweetnam and Guillermo Cortez. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
. Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/