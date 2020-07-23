1/1
Consuelo L. Hayes
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Consuelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Consuelo L. Hayes

El Paso - October 28,1939, Consuelo came into this world as a daughter to hard working Aurelio and Alicia (Torres) Lopez. July 21, 2020 she left this world as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to a circle of people that cherish her memory. In those 80 years of life, Consuelo, was a mountain of strength, determination, focus, ferocity, generosity and unconditional love for those she knew and cared for. She worked tirelessly and memorably held jobs as a drug counselor to ex-convicts, as an upholsterer, an arc-welder, a semi-truck driver, a secretary and lastly as a nursing assistant to private patients. No job was too difficult or even impossible for this determined single mother of five. In her 70's she travelled with her family to the Caribbean and Hawaii. She enjoyed surfing, paragliding and sky diving. Consuelo was preceded in death by her father (Aurelio), mother (Alicia), brother (Lorenzo) and sister (Guadalupe). She is survived by her sisters (Maria Elena Nava, Maria Luisa Lopez, Lucy Ramirez, Maria Estella Herrera), her children (Patricia Martinez, Sarah Hayes, Roberta Hayes, Roberto Hayes and David Cortez). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her dearest friend, Mike Yanez. She is loved without measure by her family and will be missed by many more. Services will held at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, Friday July 24, 2020 5-8pm (Rosary 6pm). Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery Saturday July 25, 2020 at 830am.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Rosary
06:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Burial
08:30 AM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved