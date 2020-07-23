Consuelo L. HayesEl Paso - October 28,1939, Consuelo came into this world as a daughter to hard working Aurelio and Alicia (Torres) Lopez. July 21, 2020 she left this world as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to a circle of people that cherish her memory. In those 80 years of life, Consuelo, was a mountain of strength, determination, focus, ferocity, generosity and unconditional love for those she knew and cared for. She worked tirelessly and memorably held jobs as a drug counselor to ex-convicts, as an upholsterer, an arc-welder, a semi-truck driver, a secretary and lastly as a nursing assistant to private patients. No job was too difficult or even impossible for this determined single mother of five. In her 70's she travelled with her family to the Caribbean and Hawaii. She enjoyed surfing, paragliding and sky diving. Consuelo was preceded in death by her father (Aurelio), mother (Alicia), brother (Lorenzo) and sister (Guadalupe). She is survived by her sisters (Maria Elena Nava, Maria Luisa Lopez, Lucy Ramirez, Maria Estella Herrera), her children (Patricia Martinez, Sarah Hayes, Roberta Hayes, Roberto Hayes and David Cortez). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her dearest friend, Mike Yanez. She is loved without measure by her family and will be missed by many more. Services will held at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, Friday July 24, 2020 5-8pm (Rosary 6pm). Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery Saturday July 25, 2020 at 830am.