Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
El Paso - Consuelo M. Carrillo, 101, passed away February 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel Carrillo. She raised 6 children: Carolina Alcaraz, Gabriel Jr. (deceased), Manuel (deceased), Antonio, Bertha Perez, and Juan Rene. A devout Catholic she lived her life according to the Word. Visitation will take place Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. with a vigil at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will take place Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 9:30 AM with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
