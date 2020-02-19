|
Consuelo M. Saenz
El Paso - Consuelo M Saenz, 88, of El Paso, TX, passed away 02/16/2020. She was born in Chihuahua, Mexico on 11/04/1931. She was married to Arturo P Saenz for over 44 years. Consuelo M Saenz worked as a homemaker all her life and had a passion for knitting and music. She is survived by her loving husband Arturo P Saenz and her five children, Guadalupe Magallanes, Carmen Moreno, Gilbert Saucedo, Marylou Saenz and Micaela Romo. Her grandchildren Mario Alberto Jr, Paul, Betty, Chris, Roberto, Roberta, Ruth, Raymond, Zachary, Javier, Joseph, Angel Arturo, Jessica, Joshua, Sarah, Angie and Andrew and 13 great-grandchildren. She's proceeded in death by her brother Bernardo Martinez. Viewing will be at Crestview Funeral Home on 1462 Zaragoza Rd. from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, rosary will be at 7:00pm. Interment service will be on Saturday 02/22/2020 at 9:00 am at Mt Carmel Old Mission Church procession to follow to Mt Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020