Resources
More Obituaries for Consuelo Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Consuelo Martinez Gutierrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Consuelo Martinez Gutierrez Obituary
Consuelo Martinez Gutierrez

El Paso - In loving memory of our dear loveable mother, Consuelo M. Gutierrez who would have been 103 years old on June 17th. We thank God for all of the years she was with us. Her children; Robert, Hector, Juanita and Xavier. Family members include spouses, Richard and Wanda. Grandchildren; Jaime Marcus and Elizabeth. Great Grandchildren; Megan, Piper and Holly. We are thankful to God for all of the wonderful memories we have created with our loving mother and father, Roberto Gutierrez, who she will now be joining in the presence of God. She was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and a member of the Union Catolica de San Jose. She was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Consuelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -