Consuelo Martinez Gutierrez
El Paso - In loving memory of our dear loveable mother, Consuelo M. Gutierrez who would have been 103 years old on June 17th. We thank God for all of the years she was with us. Her children; Robert, Hector, Juanita and Xavier. Family members include spouses, Richard and Wanda. Grandchildren; Jaime Marcus and Elizabeth. Great Grandchildren; Megan, Piper and Holly. We are thankful to God for all of the wonderful memories we have created with our loving mother and father, Roberto Gutierrez, who she will now be joining in the presence of God. She was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and a member of the Union Catolica de San Jose. She was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020