Corbett Alexander Zabierek
Horseshoe Bay - Corbett Alexander Zabierek passed away at his home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas on Sunday, February 17, 2019. In 40 short years he lived as a loving son, devoted husband, and adoring father.
Corbett was born May 23, 1978 in El Paso, Texas and soon grew into an extraordinarily bright and talented young man. While serving for 8 years as an altar server at St. Matthew's Catholic Church and working for his father's insurance agency, Corbett also participated in many sports and garnered both local and state accolades with the Coronado High School debate team. His significant aptitude for science and technology led him to pursue a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Texas A&M University.
While in college, Corbett began his career in the corporate world by participating in the co-operative education program with Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas. Following graduation, he moved to Dallas to begin full-time work as an electrical engineer. His exceptional work in technical semiconductor applications was awarded with a patent. At age 25 he was selected for an expatriate assignment in Singapore where he lived for two years. He became a highly sought-after business manager and senior director in his subsequent positions at Qualcomm (San Diego, CA) and Advanced Micro Devices (Austin, TX), and he also earned a Master's in Business Administration from San Diego State University. His prominent career in the semiconductor industry provided opportunities for him to travel the globe to many regions in Southeast Asia as well as Europe, the Middle East, Japan and Korea.
Corbett was generous with his time to several volunteer organizations. He served as the director of many BEST Robotics tournaments which motivate youth to pursue careers in engineering. He was also an involved member of Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity which organizes volunteer opportunities for college students. Corbett enthusiastically supported his alma mater, Texas A&M, with donations to the Century Club for fifteen years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his father and mother, Stephen and Cheryl, his wife, Rachel, his children, Aaron and Andrew, and his brother, Christopher. Corbett will also be forever remembered by numerous uncles, aunts, extended family and friends.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 9, 2019