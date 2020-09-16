Corina Herlinda Roddam



Corina Herlinda Roddam, 41, passed away in El Paso, with her husband by her side, on September 9, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, Texas on June 21, 1979, to Jose and Patricia Rodriguez. Shortly there after, her family moved back to El Paso, Texas, where she remained the rest of her life. She graduated from Hanks High School in 1997, where she excelled as a flag performer in the marching band. She was married to Matt Roddam on August 5, 2000. She had two children that she adored more than anything in the world. She did everything for her kids and family no matter what. In 2009 she became a Registered Nurse, where she spent most of her career caring for Hospice Patients. She began her hospice career at Hospice of El Paso, where she fell in love with caring for terminal patients preparing to pass away, helping to make them comfortable. She was well known as an excellent hospice nurse by many of her colleges. She loved to help people and was always there when someone needed her. She was a very happy person and truly knew how to make people feel special. She was loved so much by her family and will be truly missed. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Matt Roddam and two children, Tyler and Ashlee.



A very special thanks goes to Hospice of El Paso, Irene Reyes RN, Barbara Reeves MD, and all the Nurses and CNAs at the CCC. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm. at Del Sol Church, 11501 Vista Del Sol.









